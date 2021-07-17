5,000 Shares in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.67. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $81.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

