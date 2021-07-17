Citigroup Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 353,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,604 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 726.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.