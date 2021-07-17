Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,456 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

