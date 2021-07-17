Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

