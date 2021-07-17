Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 198.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

