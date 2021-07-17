Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) a $45.12 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMIGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.04. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.