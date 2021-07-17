Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00.
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
