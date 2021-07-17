Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.