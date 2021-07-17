Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives C$4.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,730. Insiders have purchased a total of 452,400 shares of company stock worth $1,923,659 in the last 90 days.

TSE:TOT opened at C$4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$202.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.32. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.3960667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

