Joshua Isner Sells 51,252 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 51,252 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $6,422,900.64.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.