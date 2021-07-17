Joshua Isner Sells 51,252 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 51,252 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $6,422,900.64.
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.37.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.
