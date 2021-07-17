Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

FTCH opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

