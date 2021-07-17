Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.