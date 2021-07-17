Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $844.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

