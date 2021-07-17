Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Purchases 5,507,063 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 5,507,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,070,630.00.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

