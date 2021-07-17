Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

