Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $582.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

