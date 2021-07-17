Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR opened at $119.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.