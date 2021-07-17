ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $57.15 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

