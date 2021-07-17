Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of HomeStreet worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

