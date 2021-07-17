INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Down to $66.23

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.23, but opened at $64.45. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 22 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

