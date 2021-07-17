Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.96. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 2,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a market cap of $762.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

