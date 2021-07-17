Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $194.29, but opened at $200.50. Winmark shares last traded at $200.95, with a volume of 10 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.79. The company has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 324.37% and a net margin of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the first quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Winmark by 65.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

