Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.51

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 35006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

