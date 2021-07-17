Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

SHLX stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.