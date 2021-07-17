Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $98.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.62. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $32,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

