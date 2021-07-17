Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

ASGTF opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

