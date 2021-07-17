Joshua Harris Sells 293,770 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

NYSE APO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after acquiring an additional 506,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

