Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 Sells 239,453 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 sold 239,453 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $13,378,239.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,426,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,047,269.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

