David J. Hollister Sells 210,739 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 210,739 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $11,059,582.72.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 105.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

