Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.34. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

