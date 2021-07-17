Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

