SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

