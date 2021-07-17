Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,184 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

