Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

PJP opened at $78.77 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

