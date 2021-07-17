Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 325.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $41.05 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
