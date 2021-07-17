Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 325.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $41.05 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

