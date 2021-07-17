FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.87 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

