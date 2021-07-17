Bank of Montreal Can Invests $140,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000.

Shares of FOREU opened at $10.34 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

