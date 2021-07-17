Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alexander’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.16. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

