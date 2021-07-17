Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Ricoh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

RICOY stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

