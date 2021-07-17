Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $64.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $21.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $317.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $336.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $359.84 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 97,200 shares of company stock worth $1,097,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

