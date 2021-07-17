Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,573.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,384.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.1% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

