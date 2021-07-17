Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Universal Technical Institute worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 70,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTI opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

