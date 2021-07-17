Bank of Montreal Can Sells 60,237 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

