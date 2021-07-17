Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

HTGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

