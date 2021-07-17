Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,749 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Insteel Industries worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $251,353.20. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $32.94 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $637.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

