Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Inari Medical by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,657 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,768. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 387.74 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.51.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

