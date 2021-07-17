Northern Trust Corp Acquires 28,135 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Enel Américas worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 382,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.