Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,629 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,522 shares of company stock valued at $283,698. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

