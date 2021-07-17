Northern Trust Corp Sells 115,362 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of United States Cellular worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

