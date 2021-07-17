The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWGAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

