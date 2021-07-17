Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

